Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells $91,245.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,434.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LendingTree Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $310.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 21.0% during the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 82,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 18.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 87.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 159.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. TheStreet cut shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

