Insider Selling: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Sells 1,343 Shares of Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) Director Cynthia Boiter sold 1,343 shares of Perma-Pipe International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $12,489.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,684.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PPIH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 18,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

