Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells 2,190 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.50. The company had a trading volume of 632,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,098. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 117.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

