Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 6,001 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 4th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00.

Smartsheet Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 1,262,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,592,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 304,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.