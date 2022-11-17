Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 6,001 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00.

Smartsheet Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 1,262,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,592,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 304,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

