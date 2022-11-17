Insider Selling: Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells 107,064 Shares of Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,122,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Shares of STRY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.90.

STRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starry Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the third quarter worth $144,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Starry Group by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

