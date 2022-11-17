Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Sells 15,994 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) Director Mohit Kaushal sold 15,994 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $34,067.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Mohit Kaushal sold 4,798 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $23,798.08.

Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 771,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOI shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

