Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells C$169,392.13 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$149.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.83. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$156.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

