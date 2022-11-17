Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $361,124.07 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,622,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, F Barry Bays sold 25,428 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $610,780.56.

On Wednesday, October 5th, F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

On Monday, August 29th, F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $162,086.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 3.2 %

TMCI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 284,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,240 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

