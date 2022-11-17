Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $734,250.96 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $734,250.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Performance
INTA opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
