Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $734,250.96 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $734,250.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

