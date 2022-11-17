Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.35. 6,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,813 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $14,479,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

