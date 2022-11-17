Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.