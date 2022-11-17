Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.45. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellicheck news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,303.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,881 shares of company stock worth $91,117. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

