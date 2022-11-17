International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,960,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 26,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,337. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

