International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

