International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.