International Paper (IP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) recently:
- 10/28/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $50.00.
- 10/18/2022 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.
- 10/13/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $37.00.
- 10/12/2022 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
International Paper Price Performance
Shares of IP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Paper (IP)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.