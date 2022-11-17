International Paper (IP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) recently:

10/28/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $50.00.

10/18/2022 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

10/13/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $37.00.

10/12/2022 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

