inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

inTEST stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

