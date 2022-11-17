Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.10. 36,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 26,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.