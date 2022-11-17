Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.20. 12,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 12,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.