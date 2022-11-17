Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.93

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.93 and traded as low as $66.85. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 85,951 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 260.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

