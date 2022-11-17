Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Purchased by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 2.33% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $91.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

