Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PEJ stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

