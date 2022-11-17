Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 54,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,021. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44.

