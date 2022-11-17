Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: PPRQF) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/15/2022 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

11/14/2022 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

11/11/2022 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.75.

11/11/2022 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

10/24/2022 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

9/19/2022 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

