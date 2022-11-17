Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IQVIA (IQV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

11/17/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

11/10/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $249.00.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $266.00.

10/18/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $270.00.

10/12/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $246.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.02. 7,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

