Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $108,346,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

