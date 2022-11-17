IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02). Approximately 360,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 394,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

IQ-AI Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

About IQ-AI

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

