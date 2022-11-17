IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Maryland Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 3.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $43,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in IQVIA by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.81.

IQVIA Stock Down 5.5 %

IQVIA Company Profile

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $12.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.72. 57,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,050. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.62.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.