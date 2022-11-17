iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stake Lessened by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,839. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

