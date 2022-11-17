iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

