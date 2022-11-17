iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.42. 25,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

