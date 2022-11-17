iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.21 and last traded at $68.56. Approximately 68,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 142,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02.

