iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.21 and last traded at $68.56. Approximately 68,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 142,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.