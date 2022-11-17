iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,021 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 363,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,576,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,562,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after purchasing an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,511. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

