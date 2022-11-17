iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $37.82. 230,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,774. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11,425,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.