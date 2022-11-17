iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 277.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,210,000 after buying an additional 5,234,862 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,052,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,053 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

