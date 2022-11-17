iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EEM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 2,834,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,539,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

