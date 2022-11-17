iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.23 and last traded at $78.79. 12,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.