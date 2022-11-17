iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Reduced by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IQLT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,587. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.