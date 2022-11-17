iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $349,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

