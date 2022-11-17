iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.19. 12,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

