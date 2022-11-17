iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

