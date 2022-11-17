iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,080. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

