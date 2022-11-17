iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.02. The stock had a trading volume of 79,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

