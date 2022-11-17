iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 302,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,922. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

