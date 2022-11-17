IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 290,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at IsoPlexis

In related news, CEO Sean Mackay bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 914,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sean Mackay bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 914,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 65,506 shares of company stock worth $128,406. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IsoPlexis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IsoPlexis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 151,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IsoPlexis by 61.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 190,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IsoPlexis by 95.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Stock Up 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ISO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 4,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 8.70.

ISO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on IsoPlexis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.