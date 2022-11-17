Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,490,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,026,500 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 15.2% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $237,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 133.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 286,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 163,514 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 66.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 3,770,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,365,888. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

