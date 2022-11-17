Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $100.24.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
