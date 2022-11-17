Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $100.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

