Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

JXN stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 805,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

