James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

NYSE:JHX opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

