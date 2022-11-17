James S. Carter Acquires 2,000 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

CLMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.